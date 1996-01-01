15. Genomes and Genomics
Proteomics
- Multiple Choice
SDS-PAGE is a method used to separate proteins by which of the following characteristics?
- Multiple Choice
Which of the following methods would be best to identify an amino acid sequence of a protein?
- Textbook Question
How can proteomics identify differences between the number of protein-coding genes predicted for a genome and the number of proteins expressed by a genome?
- Textbook Question
How do high-throughput techniques such as computer-automated, next-generation sequencing, and mass spectrometry facilitate research in genomics and proteomics? Explain.
- Textbook Question
Based on the tree of life in the following figure (Figure 16.12), would you expect human proteins to be more similar to fungal proteins or to plant proteins? Would you expect plant proteins to be more similar to fungal proteins or to human proteins?
- Textbook Question
The CBF genes of Arabidopsis are induced by exposure of the plants to low temperature. Can you design a method that would reveal these changes in gene expression in a way that a farmer could recognize them by observing plants growing in the field?