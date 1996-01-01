7. DNA and Chromosome Structure
DNA Structure
Which of the following is not a component of a nucleotide?
Chargoff's rules states that which nucleotide pairings occurred?
Which of the following is NOT true regarding the structure of the DNA double helix?
How do we know that G pairs with C and that A pairs with T as complementary base pairs are formed?
How was it determined that the structure of DNA is a double helix with the two strands held together by hydrogen bonds formed between complementary nitrogenous bases?
Most center around DNA and RNA and their role of serving as the genetic material. Write a short essay that contrasts these molecules, including a comparison of advantages conferred by their structure that each of them has over the other in serving in this role.
One strand of a fragment of duplex DNA has the sequence 5'-ATCGACCTGATC-3'.
What term is used to describe the polarity of two DNA strands in a duplex?
Which of the following lists all the components found within all DNA nucleotides?