6. Chromosomal Variation
Chromosomal Rearrangements: Inversions
Practice this topic
- Multiple Choice
A person has a WT chromosome with the following segments. A B C • D E F G H. Which of the following shows how the chromosome would look after an paracentric inversion?595views1rank
- Multiple Choice
A person has a WT chromosome with the following segments. A B C • D E F G H. Which of the following shows how the chromosome would look after a pericentric inversion?476views1rank
- Textbook Question
From the following list, identify the types of chromosome changes you expect to show phenotypic consequences.
Pericentric inversion424views
- Textbook Question
Inversions are said to 'suppress crossing over.' Is this terminology technically correct? If not, restate the description accurately.634views
- Textbook Question
Contrast the genetic composition of gametes derived from tetrads of inversion heterozygotes where crossing over occurs within a paracentric versus a pericentric inversion.848views
- Textbook Question
A normal chromosome and its homolog carrying a paracentric inversion are shown here. The dot (·) represents the centromere.
Normal ABC • DEFGHIJK
Inversion abc • djihgfe
Assume a crossover takes place in the region between A and B. Identify the gametes that are formed by this crossover event, and indicate which, if any, gametes are viable.423views