16. Transposable Elements
Discovery of Transposable Elements
- Multiple Choice
In Barbara McClintock's study of corn, which of the following kernel phenotypes did she find was due to transposable elements?
- Multiple Choice
A non-autonomous element is a chromosomal element that can what?
- Textbook Question
Describe the difference between DNA transposons and retrotransposons.655views
- Textbook Question
In enhancer trapping experiments, a minimal promoter and a reporter gene are placed adjacent to the end of a transposon so that genomic enhancers adjacent to the insertion site can act to drive expression of the reporter gene. In a modification of this approach, a series of enhancers and a promoter can be placed at the end of a transposon so that transcription is activated from the transposon into adjacent genomic DNA. What types of mutations do you expect to be induced by such a transposon in a mutagenesis experiment?587views
- Textbook Question
How are flanking direct repeat sequences created by transposition?700views
Transposons were discovered by which of the following scientists?
How can the presence of transposable elements within a cell increase genetic diversity?