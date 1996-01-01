11. Translation
Transfer RNA
Transfer RNA
Which of the following structures is not a part of a transfer RNA?604views1rank
Which of the following enzymes is responsible for attaching amino acids onto the tRNA?656views1rank
What experimentally derived information led to Holley's proposal of the two-dimensional cloverleaf model of tRNA?452views
Francis Crick proposed the 'adaptor hypothesis' for the function of tRNA. Why did he choose that description?826views
Describe three features of tRNA molecules that lead to their correct charging by tRNA synthetase enzymes.605views
Identify the amino acid carried by tRNAs with the following anticodon sequences.
5′-GAU-3′485views