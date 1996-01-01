3. Extensions to Mendelian Inheritance
Variations of Dominance
- Multiple Choice
Which of the following is NOT a type of dominance?
- Multiple Choice
Which of the following parents could produce offspring with an AB blood type?
- Multiple Choice
Blood types are an example of what type of dominance?
- Textbook Question
How were early geneticists able to ascertain inheritance patterns that did not fit typical Mendelian ratios?
- Textbook Question
In shorthorn cattle, coat color may be red, white, or roan. Roan is an intermediate phenotype expressed as a mixture of red and white hairs. The following data were obtained from various crosses:
How is coat color inherited? What are the genotypes of parents and offspring for each cross?
- Textbook Question
In foxes, two alleles of a single gene, P and p, may result in lethality (PP), platinum coat (Pp), or silver coat (pp). What ratio is obtained when platinum foxes are interbred? Is the P allele behaving dominantly or recessively in causing (a) lethality; (b) platinum coat color?
In mice, a short-tailed mutant was discovered. When it was crossed to a normal long-tailed mouse, 4 offspring were short-tailed and 3 were long-tailed. Two short-tailed mice from the F1 generation were selected and crossed. They produced 6 short-tailed and 3 long-tailed mice. These genetic experiments were repeated three times with approximately the same results. What genetic ratios are illustrated? Hypothesize the mode of inheritance and diagram the crosses.
Which of the following best explains why the relationship between genes and traits is often complicated in humans, particularly in the context of variations of dominance?