20. Quantitative Genetics
QTL Mapping
Both QTL mapping and association (GWA) mapping are used to locate genes responsible for a phenotype. Which of the two techniques does NOT require crosses to produce a mapping population
Both QTL mapping and association mapping are used to locate genes responsible for a phenotype. Which of the following typically tests two differing alleles between the parents of a mapping population?
True or False:Association (GWA) mapping definitively proves that the gene identified is responsible for the trait variation or phenotype?
What is a quantitative trait locus (QTL)? Suppose you wanted to search for QTLs influencing fruit size in tomatoes. Describe the general structure of a QTL experiment, including the kind of tomato strains you would use, how molecular markers should be distributed in the genome, how the genetic marker alleles should differ between the two strains, and how you would use the F₁ progeny in a subsequent cross to obtain information about the possible location(s) of QTLs of interest.
An association of racehorse owners is seeking a new genetic strategy to improve the running speed of their horses. Traditional breeding of fast male and female horses has proven expensive and time-consuming, and the breeders are interested in an approach using quantitative trait loci as a basis for selecting breeding pairs of horses. Write a brief synopsis (∼50 words) of QTL mapping to explain how genes influencing running speed might be identified in horses.
Many traits of economic or medical significance are determined by quantitative trait loci (QTLs) in which many genes, usually scattered throughout the genome, contribute to expression.
What is meant by the term cosegregate in the context of QTL mapping? Why are markers such as RFLPs, SNPs, and microsatellites often used in QTL mapping?
What general procedures are used to identify such loci?