Consider the following segment of DNA:
5'-...ATGCCAGTCACTGACTTG...-3'
3'-...TACGGTCAGTGACTGAAC...-5'
How many phosphodiester bonds are required to form this segment of double-stranded DNA?
Consider the following segment of DNA:
5'-...ATGCCAGTCACTGACTTG...-3'
3'-...TACGGTCAGTGACTGAAC...-5'
If the lower strand of DNA serves as the template transcribed into mRNA, how many peptide bonds are present in the polypeptide fragment into which the mRNA is translated?
A pair of homologous chromosomes in Drosophila has the following content (single letters represent genes):
Chromosome 1RNMDHBGKWU
Chromosome 2RNMDHBDHBGKWU
What term best describes this situation?