Multiple Choice
With which bones does the femur articulate?
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Their irregular shape helps them distribute the weight of the body.
The seven bones distribute the weight, so each bone only withstands a fraction of the total body weight.
The bones have additional collagen to help them resist force and twisting.
The bones help create arches that distribute the weight.
The structure of the upper limbs (the arms) and the lower limbs (the legs) follow a similar pattern. Which of the following statements comparing the limbs is not accurate?