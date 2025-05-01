Multiple Choice
The structure of the upper limbs (the arms) and the lower limbs (the legs) follow a similar pattern. Which of the following statements comparing the limbs is not accurate?
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The tibia, the fibula, the coxal bone, and the patella.
The tibia, the coxal bone, and the patella.
The tibia, and the coxal bone.
The tibia, the fibula, and the coxal bone.
The structure of the upper limbs (the arms) and the lower limbs (the legs) follow a similar pattern. Which of the following statements comparing the limbs is not accurate?