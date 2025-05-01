Multiple Choice
With which bones does the femur articulate?
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The talus is considered one of the tarsals; the calcaneus is not.
The talus articulates with the tibia; the calcaneus only articulates with other tarsals.
The calcaneus is the heel bone; the talus makes up the parts of your ankle bones that you can feel.
The calcaneus is the largest tarsal; the talus is the smallest tarsal.
The structure of the upper limbs (the arms) and the lower limbs (the legs) follow a similar pattern. Which of the following statements comparing the limbs is not accurate?