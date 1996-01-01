General Biology
37. Plant Sensation and Response
Phototropism
Problem
A barley mutant lacking a gibberellic acid receptor would (A) fail to make GA. (B) catalyze starch more quickly. (C) fail to make a-amylase. (D) fail to take up water.
Similar Solution
1m
