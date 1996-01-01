General Biology
Recent Channels
General Biology
Chemistry
General Chemistry
Organic Chemistry
Analytical Chemistry
GOB Chemistry
Biochemistry
Biology
General Biology
Microbiology
Anatomy & Physiology
Genetics
Cell Biology
Math
College Algebra
Trigonometry
Precalculus
Physics
Physics
Business
Microeconomics
Macroeconomics
Financial Accounting
Social Science
Psychology
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Back
20. Development
Animal Development
Problem
Which of the following is common to the development of both birds and mammals? a. holoblastic cleavage b. epiblast and hypoblast c. trophoblast d. gray crescent
Show Answer
Similar Solution
1m
Play a video:
Next question
Related Videos
Related Practice
Short Video: Sea Urchin Gastrulation
by Pearson
20 views
Short Video: Sea Urchin Fertilization and Cleavage
by Pearson
32 views
Neurulation
by Kate Lee
67 views
Neurulation (IB Biology)
by Alex Lee
82 views
neural tube formation | Embryology - Neurulation
by Animated biology With arpan
129 views
Fertilization
by Jason Amores Sumpter
81 views
3
Organogenesis
by Andrey K
34 views
2-Minute Neuroscience: Early Neural development
by Neuroscientifically Challenged
52 views
Embryology - Neurulation
by Armando Hasudungan
83 views
STAGES IN ANIMAL DEVELOPMENT |CSIR NET| DEVELOPMENTAL BIOLOGY
by TEACHING PATHSHALA
83 views
Stages of Animal Development: Cleavage, Gastrulation, Organogenesis
by Professor Dave Explains
95 views
Chapter 36 Animal Development
by Edward Kerschen
22 views
General Embryology - Detailed Animation On Neurulation
by Medical Animations
58 views
Stages of Animal Development: Cleavage, Gastrulation, Organogenesis
by Professor Dave Explains
226 views
Organogenesis
by Andrey K
23 views
Gastrulation and Neurulation Animated I Embryology I Early Embryogenesis
by The Science Tutorials Channel
142 views
Early embryogenesis - Cleavage, blastulation, gastrulation, and neurulation | MCAT | Khan Academy
by khanacademymedicine
52 views
Embryology - Neurulation
by Armando Hasudungan
33 views
Gastrulation | Formation of Germ Layers | Ectoderm, Mesoderm and Endoderm
by JJ Medicine
172 views
General Embryology - Detailed Animation On Gastrulation
by Medical Animations
98 views
Stages of Animal Development: Cleavage, Gastrulation, Organogenesis
by Professor Dave Explains
79 views
Gastrulation
by Andrey K
57 views
Embryology Animated - the First Three Weeks
by About Medicine
129 views
SEA URCHIN DEVELOPMENT
by Kevin Maghinang
15 views
Early embryogenesis - Cleavage, blastulation, gastrulation, and neurulation | MCAT | Khan Academy
by khanacademymedicine
125 views
Embryology | Fertilization, Cleavage, Blastulation
by Ninja Nerd
82 views
Stages of Animal Development: Cleavage, Gastrulation, Organogenesis
by Professor Dave Explains
137 views
Embryology Animated - the First Three Weeks
by About Medicine
28 views
Sexual and Asexual Reproduction Explained
by Science Sauce
36 views
General Embryology Review in 20 minutes
by Medical Animations
141 views
SEA URCHIN DEVELOPMENT
by Kevin Maghinang
49 views
Embryology Animated - the First Three Weeks
by About Medicine
52 views
Embryology | Fertilization, Cleavage, Blastulation
by Ninja Nerd
86 views
Cleavage and Blastulation
by Jason Amores Sumpter
93 views
1
Implantion and Gastrulation
by Jason Amores Sumpter
52 views
Organogenesis and Neurulation
by Jason Amores Sumpter
122 views
1
Click to get Pearson+ app
Download the Mobile app
Terms of use
Privacy
Cookies
Do not sell my personal information
Accessibility
Patent notice
© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.