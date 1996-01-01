22. Evolutionary Genetics
Phylogenetic Trees
24PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following statements about cytochrome c is true?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The amino acid sequence of cytochrome c is identical in all species.
B
The amino acid sequence of cytochrome c varies greatly among different species.
C
The structure of cytochrome c is the same in all species.
D
The function of cytochrome c varies greatly among different species.