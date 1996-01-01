Proteomics Practice Problems
Why do plant proteins generally resemble fungal proteins more than animal proteins?
What is a potential method for a farmer to accurately and non-invasively observe changes in CBF gene expression in Arabidopsis plants in the field, taking into account the transient nature of gene expression and the challenges of field conditions?
Which high-throughput technique can provide a comprehensive assessment of gene expression changes in response to low temperatures in Arabidopsis plants?
If environmental heterogeneity can enhance genetic polymorphism, which of the following habitats can we expect to find high genetic diversity?
Based on the information available on the website (http://www.humanproteomemap.org), how many adult human tissues were used in Human Proteome Map (HPM)?
According to the Human Proteome Map (HPM), what is the approximate number of protein-coding genes present in the human genome?
The number of predicted proteins is generally much higher than the number of genes because of: