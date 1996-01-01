Phylogenetic Trees Practice Problems
A study was conducted to appreciate mutations in mtDNA in certain populations. Which of the following statements is correct regarding the higher rate of mutations in mtDNA in a particular population?
In research comparing the genome of children with the genome of their parents, it was found that the genome of offspring shows certain unique differences from their parents, despite certain similarities. What are the main reasons for these differences?
Which hypothesis could potentially explain the discrepancy between the mitochondrial DNA (mtDNA) and nuclear genome analysis in chimpanzees, bonobos, and gorillas?
When examining the genomes of different bird species, researchers find that the order of genes on chromosomes is often conserved, but there are many small genetic differences between species. How are these observations reconciled?
The ''Out of Africa'' migration theory and ''founder effect'' explains the basis of the predominance of certain haplotypes in specific regions of the world. Which of the following statements is correct regarding these theories/hypotheses?
In addition to the Denisovans, what other ancient human group has been found to have interbred with modern humans?
The discovery of the Denisovan hominid species in 2010 was made possible through the analysis of ancient DNA extracted from a finger bone found in a Siberian cave. What is one way in which the analysis of this ancient DNA has helped researchers understand the evolutionary history of modern humans?
How can selection at a locus lead to a reduction in genetic diversity in the surrounding area?
Which of the following statements is not true regarding the problems that would have arisen if we had shared the planet with other hominins?
Replication-based mechanisms such as fork stalling and template switching (FoSTeS) and microhomology-mediated break-induced replication (MMBIR) can result in which of the following?
Sara and Joe are two friends. Sara told Joy that humans and chimpanzees share a common ancestor, but Joe disagrees. Can you tell what the similarities are between humans and chimpanzees?
Which of the following is an example of a human-specific trait that may have arisen through losses in regulatory elements?
What do the fossil and genetic evidence (including mitochondrial DNA analysis) suggest about the origin of modern humans?
Which of these statements about human mitochondrial DNA and our evolutionary past is false?
Which of the following statements is true regarding the information provided by mitochondrial DNA (mtDNA) about the evolution of human beings?
Aminoglycoside antibiotics are not effective against amoebic dysentery caused by Entamoeba histolytica because:
Which one of the following approaches may be used to construct a phylogenetic tree of reptiles using DNA sequence data?
The confidence of a particular branch on a phylogenetic tree can be estimated by using:
A common ancestor of two or more species on a phylogenetic tree is represented by: