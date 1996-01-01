Multiple Cross Overs and Interference Practice Problems
When crossovers in one region of the chromosome affects the chance of crossover in an adjacent region, it is called:
In Drosophila, sepia eyes (se), curled wings (cu) and ebony body (e) are encoded by recessive genes found on chromosome 3. A researcher crosses se cu e/ + + + females with se cu e/ se cu e males and obtains the following progeny data:
The frequency of crossing over is 22% for genes se and cu and 16.6% for genes cu and e. Determine the interference value for this data set.
Determine the coefficient of coincidence across this region when the frequency of crossing over is 22% for genes se and cu and 16.6% for genes cu and e.
A purple and tall flower (PpTt) is crossed with a white and short (pptt) flower. This dihybrid cross results in the following offspring:
PpTt: 380
pptt: 401
Pptt: 102
ppTt: 117
What is the recombination frequency of the dihybrid cross?
A female Drosophila with genotype c d +/+ + e has produced a number of gametes. Which of the following gamete is a product of a single crossover?
Suppose there are three genes (X, Y, and Z) that are linked in a chromosome. If the frequency of crossing over for genes X and Y is 30% and the frequency of crossing over for genes Y and Z is 10%, what is the frequency of a double crossover between the genes X and Z assuming there is no interference?