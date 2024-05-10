9. Mitosis and Meiosis
Development of Plant Gametes Practice Problems
5 problems
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following genetic processes occurs during the formation of male gametes in flowering plants?
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
In plants, which genetic event leads to the variation in the offspring’s genotype during the development of gametes?
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
In angiosperms, which process ensures the maintenance of genetic diversity during the formation of female gametes?
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which genetic principle explains the 1:1 ratio of parental to recombinant types in the gametes produced by a heterozygous plant?