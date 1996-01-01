Bioinformatics Practice Problems
In double-stranded DNA, EcoR I recognizes the base sequence 5' GAATTC 3' and cuts between G and A, resulting in DNA fragments with single-stranded free ends. On either strand of double-stranded DNA, these single-stranded free ends are referred to as:
Restriction enzymes are the enzymes that cut DNA at specific sites and are used as a tool for the restriction of the bacterial plasmid in molecular biology techniques. Which of the following restriction enzymes recognizes the palindromic site 5'-GAATTC-3'?
In recombinant DNA technology, Which of the following restriction enzymes was one of the first to be identified?
Which of the following gene prediction methods predicts prokaryotic and eukaryotic promoters and regulatory elements?
Which of the following is the most common tool used in Bioinformatics to check the similarity between biological sequences?
BLAST (Basic Local Alignment Search Tool) is a sequence comparison tool used to identify homologous sequences by comparing a query sequence to a database of known sequences. What is the minimum length of the 'words' used by BLAST when comparing protein sequences?
Which of the following guidelines are true based on a population genetic screening program?
The list of disorders that states should screen as part of their universal newborn screening programs recommended by the Advisory Committee on Heritable Disorders in Newborns and Children and approved by the Secretary of Health and Human Services is called:
BLASTP is used to compare __________ sequences, while BLASTN is used to compare __________ sequences.