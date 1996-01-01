Chromosomal Rearrangements: Duplications Practice Problems
Dr. Xavier D. Chew wants to create a hybrid between a donkey (2n=62) and a horse (2n=64) to create a new species called a "don-horse." He plans to induce chromosome doubling in the hybrid to stabilize the genome. What is the most likely outcome regarding the fertility of the resulting don-horse?
Which of the following statements is correct regarding the difference in pairing of homologous chromosomes and inversion heterozygotes during crossing over?
Which one of the following statements is incorrect regarding the pairing of homologous chromosomes during crossing over in prophase I of meiosis?
Which of the following mechanisms can lead to the formation of duplicate genes within an organism's genome, and what are the possible fates of these duplicate genes?
Dr. Picasso wants to cross a female horse with a male donkey to create a new species. What will be the chromosome number in a hybrid produced by crossing a horse (2n = 64) with a donkey (2n = 62)?
Which of the following terms best describes the unusual structure that forms during pairing of the homologous chromosomes In Prophase-1 of meiosis-1?
Which term best describes a pair of chromosomes that have the same genes in the same order, although the alleles may differ?
Both deletion and duplication causes alteration of the chromosome, which of the following can be expected from said alterations: