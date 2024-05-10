Mathematical Measurements Practice Problems

20. Quantitative Genetics
20. Quantitative Genetics
5 problems
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
If we want to know the direction of the linear relationship between the body mass and density of kangaroos in Australia, which of the following statistical test can we use?
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
A researcher recorded the heights (in inches) of six participants in a study: 55, 57, 59, 61, 63, and 65. What is the average height of these participants?
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
A research team collected the following data points on daily hours of sunlight during a particular week: 4, 8, 8, 20, and 26. What is the variance of this dataset?
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
The average weight of a certain species of adult cat is normally distributed with a mean of 10 pounds and a standard deviation of 2 pounds. What percentage of this cat population weighs between 8 and 12 pounds?