6. Chromosomal Variation
Chromosomal Rearrangements: Duplications
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
Both deletion and duplication causes alteration of the chromosome, which of the following can be expected from said alterations:
A
The chromosome will not be affected
B
The genes in the chromosome will not be affected
C
The genes in the chromosome will produce damaged proteins or none at all
D
None of the above