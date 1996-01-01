7. DNA and Chromosome Structure
7. DNA and Chromosome Structure RNA
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
The DNA samples in question are placed in the wells in gel electrophoresis. However, one of the wells is reserved for a DNA sample that contains DNA fragments of known lengths. This standard reference is called the _______.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
DNA ladder
B
probe
C
DNA clone
D
DNA bands