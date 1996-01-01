18. Molecular Genetic Tools
Genetic Cloning
18. Molecular Genetic Tools Genetic Cloning
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following genetic engineering techniques can be used to customize an organism's genetic sequence by implementing specific alterations to its DNA?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
CRISPR-Cas9
B
Polymerase Chain Reaction
C
Recombinant DNA Technology
D
Gel electrophoresis