13. Gene Regulation in Eukaryotes
Epigenetics, Chromatin Modifications, and Regulation
12PRACTICE PROBLEM
Choose which of the following statements are true:
I. Methylation of the glucocorticoid receptor (NR3C1) in the placenta is associated with infant cry acoustics
II. Exposure to stress has no effect on DNA methylation and disease phenotypes
III. Cortisol and corticosterone are the primary hormones responsible for the stress response
IV. Most DNA methylation is essential for normal development
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
I, II, IV
B
I, III, IV
C
II, III, IV
D
I, II, III