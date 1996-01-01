3. Extensions to Mendelian Inheritance
Sex Chromosome
11PRACTICE PROBLEM
What is the most probable reason for being XX and phenotypically male in a human?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Both the X chromosomes have homologous counterparts of the Y chromosome.
B
One of the X chromosomes has an attached region of the Y that contains SRY.
C
One of the X chromosome has mutations affecting female sexual development.
D
Both of the X chromosomes have an attached region of the Y chromosome.