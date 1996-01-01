2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance
Inheritance in Diploids and Haploids
12PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following statements about inheritance is true?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Diploid organisms can only inherit one allele for each gene.
B
Haploid organisms cannot inherit any allele for a gene.
C
Diploid organisms inherit two alleles for each gene, one from each parent.
D
Haploid organisms inherit two alleles for each gene, one from each parent.