15. Genomes and Genomics
Functional Genomics
29PRACTICE PROBLEM
The "omics" revolution may be best summarized by which of the following?
A
The introduction of high-throughput techniques for examining biological molecules.
B
The discovery of the DNA structure.
C
The application of artificial intelligence in healthcare.
D
The development of CRISPR gene editing technology.