15. Genomes and Genomics
Comparative Genomics
14PRACTICE PROBLEM
Drosophila has been extensively used to understand biology. What is the phenotype of the Drosophila carrying the first mutant allele of Groucho?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
White eyes
B
A large notch is taken out of the wing
C
Extra bristles above their eyes
D
Lack wings