Overview of Transcription
13PRACTICE PROBLEM
The essential enzyme that converts the genetic information contained in DNA into RNA is RNA polymerase (RNAP). Eukaryotic mRNA is produced by which type of RNA polymerase?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
RNA polymerase I
B
RNA polymerase II
C
RNA polymerase III
D
All of the above