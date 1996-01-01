5. Genetics of Bacteria and Viruses
Working with Microorganisms
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
In genetic engineering, auxotrophic bacteria can be used as selectable markers. Which of the following is an advantage of utilizing auxotrophic bacteria in this way?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
They are quickly destroyed by antibiotics
B
They are easy to genetically manipulate
C
They are resistant to environmental stresses
D
They are highly pathogenic