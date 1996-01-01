5. Genetics of Bacteria and Viruses
Working with Microorganisms
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
Auxotrophic bacteria require nutrients that are not synthesized by the organism and must be taken from the environment in order to grow and reproduce. Which of the following bacterial strains is/are auxotrophic?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Escherichia coli
B
Streptococcus pneumoniae
C
Salmonella typhimurium
D
All of the above