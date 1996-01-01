7. DNA and Chromosome Structure
DNA as the Genetic Material
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
The X-ray diffraction analysis by Rosalind Franklin and Maurice Wilkins demonstrated that:
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
the nitrogenous bases of DNA were held together by hydrogen bonds.
B
the structure of DNA was some sort of helix.
C
the structure of DNA is composed of nucleotides.
D
the number of purines is equal to the number of pyrimidines in a DNA molecule.