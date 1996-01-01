4. Genetic Mapping and Linkage
Mapping Genes
4. Genetic Mapping and Linkage Mapping Genes
16PRACTICE PROBLEM
A genetic study is carried out to determine the genetic linkage between an autosomal dominant neuromuscular disorder producing gene and DNA markers on a specific chromosome. Which of the following LOD score values is considered statistically significant evidence of genetic linkage?
A genetic study is carried out to determine the genetic linkage between an autosomal dominant neuromuscular disorder producing gene and DNA markers on a specific chromosome. Which of the following LOD score values is considered statistically significant evidence of genetic linkage?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.5
B
1.5
C
2.5
D
3.5