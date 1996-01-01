10. Transcription
Overview of Transcription
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which one of the following statements is incorrect regarding a gene?
A
A gene is a stretch of DNA that contains instructions to make a functional product.
B
Genes can only encode for proteins and not for RNA molecules, or regulatory elements.
C
Different organisms can have varying numbers of genes in their genomes.
D
Mutations in genes can lead to genetic disorders and diseases.