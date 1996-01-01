6. Chromosomal Variation
Chromosomal Rearrangements: Inversions
6. Chromosomal Variation Chromosomal Rearrangements: Inversions
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify the incorrect statement about the genetic implications of recombination in inversion heterozygotes.
Identify the incorrect statement about the genetic implications of recombination in inversion heterozygotes.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The probability of crossover within the inversion loop is linked to the size of the inversion loop.
B
Inversion suppresses the production of recombinant chromosomes.
C
Inversion heterozygotes only produce nonviable gametes.
D
Fertility may be altered if an inversion heterozygote carries a very large inversion.