4. Genetic Mapping and Linkage
Multiple Cross Overs and Interference
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
A purple and tall flower (PpTt) is crossed with a white and short (pptt) flower. This dihybrid cross results in the following offspring:
PpTt: 380
pptt: 401
Pptt: 102
ppTt: 117
What is the recombination frequency of the dihybrid cross?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
21.9%
B
35.2%
C
41.7%
D
47.2%