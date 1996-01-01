3. Extensions to Mendelian Inheritance
Sex Chromosome
13PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine the correct statement about the Lyon hypothesis.
The paternal X chromosome of the female gets inactivated in somatic cells during the early embryonic stage.
The maternal X chromosome of the female gets inactivated in somatic cells during the early embryonic stage.
The inactivation of the X chromosome of the female occurs randomly in somatic cells during the early embryonic stage.
The inactivation of the X chromosome of the female occurs randomly in each somatic cell after mitosis.