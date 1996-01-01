2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance
Pedigrees
2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance Pedigrees
16PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following best describes the below-mentioned pedigree?
Which of the following best describes the below-mentioned pedigree?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The pedigree shows the inheritance of an illness in three successive generations.
B
In the pedigree, two individuals, II-1 and II-4, are affected.
C
The pedigree shows the inheritance of a Y-linked trait.
D
The pedigree shows the inheritance as an autosomal dominant trait.