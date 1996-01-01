5. Genetics of Bacteria and Viruses
Working with Microorganisms
12PRACTICE PROBLEM
The genes found in bacteria consist of DNA, while for bacteriophages it could be DNA, RNA, or both. Select which option best describes how geneticists proved the presence of genes in the said organisms:
A
Bacterial conjugation
B
Bacterial preference for specific culture media
C
Specificity of bacteriophage for certain bacterial species
D
All of the above