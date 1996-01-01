2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance
Inheritance in Diploids and Haploids
2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance Inheritance in Diploids and Haploids
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
Gaucher disease is a rare genetic disorder that affects the body's ability to break down a fatty substance called glucocerebroside, which accumulates in different organs of the body, especially in the liver, spleen, and bone marrow. Gaucher disease is inherited as:
Gaucher disease is a rare genetic disorder that affects the body's ability to break down a fatty substance called glucocerebroside, which accumulates in different organs of the body, especially in the liver, spleen, and bone marrow. Gaucher disease is inherited as:
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
an autosomal dominant pattern
B
an X-linked dominant pattern
C
an autosomal recessive pattern
D
a mitochondrial inheritance pattern