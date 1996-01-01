7. DNA and Chromosome Structure
Eukaryotic Chromosome Structure
19PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following options correctly describes the G bands on chromosomes?
A
Regions of chromosomes without DNA
B
Alternating bands on chromosomes visible with a special dye
C
Segments of chromosomes that contains euchromatin
D
Regions of chromosomes that contains heterochromatin