15. Genomes and Genomics
Functional Genomics
26PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following is NOT a step in the process of determining gene expression using a microarray?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The mRNA is isolated from the cell or tissues of control and experimental samples.
B
Genomic DNA is isolated from the cell or tissues of control and experimental samples.
C
The mRNA molecules of both control and experimental samples are converted into cDNA molecules.
D
The cDNAs are tagged with different fluorescent dye-labeled nucleotides.