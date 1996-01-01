5. Genetics of Bacteria and Viruses
Working with Microorganisms
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following claims about the increase of bacteria with antibiotic resistance is accurate?
A
It is only a problem in third-world countries.
B
It is a global public health crisis.
C
It is not a significant public health issue.
D
All of the above.