13. Gene Regulation in Eukaryotes
Epigenetics, Chromatin Modifications, and Regulation
28PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following statements about Beckwith-Wiedemann syndrome (BWS) is true?
The IGF2 alleles of both maternal and paternal chromosomes are silenced.
The ICRs of paternal and maternal chromosomes are not methylated.
The H19 and IGF2 alleles of paternal chromosomes are silenced.
The H19 alleles of both paternal and maternal chromosomes are silenced.