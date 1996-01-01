6. Chromosomal Variation
Chromosomal Mutations: Aneuploidy
20PRACTICE PROBLEM
One of the two X chromosomes in each cell of a female human is naturally inactivated during embryonic development. This process is known as:
A
Lyonization
B
Y-chromosome inactivation
C
Sexual dimorphism
D
None of the above