10. Transcription
Overview of Transcription
16PRACTICE PROBLEM
DNase is a nuclease that can cleave the DNA on its ends. The type of DNA ends in which one strand is longer than the other leaving unpaired bases is referred to as:
A
blunt ends
B
sticky ends
C
regular ends
D
random ends