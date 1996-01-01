6. Chromosomal Variation
Chromosomal Mutations: Aneuploidy
6. Chromosomal Variation Chromosomal Mutations: Aneuploidy
27PRACTICE PROBLEM
Klinefelter syndrome can affect the growth of testicles which can adversely impact testosterone production. Hence, which of the following tests can be used to diagnose this condition?
Klinefelter syndrome can affect the growth of testicles which can adversely impact testosterone production. Hence, which of the following tests can be used to diagnose this condition?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
blood count
B
ultrasound
C
hormone test
D
toxicology test