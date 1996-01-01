15. Genomes and Genomics
Genomics and Human Medicine
26PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following options correctly describes the main goals of the Human Genome Project?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
To find the sequence of the entire genome of human beings.
B
To find the total number of genes in the human genome
C
To determine the exact role of all the genes in the human genome
D
All of the above