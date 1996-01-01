5. Genetics of Bacteria and Viruses
Working with Microorganisms
5. Genetics of Bacteria and Viruses Working with Microorganisms
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
Chemically defined media are _______ media that precisely meet an organism's nutritional needs, whereas _______ media are rich cultures that provide microorganisms access to a wide variety of nutrients and other growth stimuli.
Chemically defined media are _______ media that precisely meet an organism's nutritional needs, whereas _______ media are rich cultures that provide microorganisms access to a wide variety of nutrients and other growth stimuli.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
complex; minimum
B
minimum; complex
C
selective; differential
D
differential; selective